Garcia honored with U.S. Chamber’s Advocate for American Business Award 

News release

Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, has been honored with the Advocate for American Business award from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Garcia received the award from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce at the Chatsworth/Porter Ranch Chamber of Commerce’s 22nd Annual State of the Community luncheon, recognizing his leadership and bipartisan efforts to support job creators and protect free enterprise, according to a news release from Garcia’s office.

“I’m proud to receive the Advocate for American Business award,” Garcia said in the release. “America’s small businesses are the backbone of our economy, driving job creation and innovation. I’ve made it a priority to push back on harmful regulations that stifle economic growth and limit opportunities for job creators. In California, laws like (Assembly Bill) 5 have made it harder for independent contractors and small businesses to thrive. The last thing we need is for these kinds of policies to spread nationwide.”

“Congressman Mike Garcia has been a strong advocate for free enterprise and local job creators,” Jennings Imel, vice president of the U.S. Chamber’s Western Regional Office, said in the release. “We are proud to present him with our Advocate for American Business Award in recognition of his leadership and support of policies that expand economic growth and opportunity for businesses and families in LA County. The award also recognizes Congressman Garcia’s bipartisan approach to tackling critical issues like combating organized retail crime.”