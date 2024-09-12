Garrett Hooper | Change Is Good

College of the Canyons’ academic year started Aug. 19 with typical excitement and anticipation. Not only were students on campus looking for classrooms, purchasing textbooks and connecting with friends in the Honor Grove, but faculty, staff and administrators were also eager to participate in the beginning of something new.

The previous Friday, all employees joined in an annual meeting known as Opening Day in which faculty, staff and administrators come together to welcome the new school year. However, this day was different from years past: Employees were visibly overcome with a new sense of collegiality, a joy in working at the college and the palpable promise of change.

And the college did experience considerable change during the summer. While those changes might make some feel uncertain or even fearful, the overwhelming feedback of campus employees is that we are hopeful and excited for our future — the one we build together. We are engaged and energetic like we have never been before, working collectively in our service to students and the campus community.

While the California Community College system faces challenges ahead with enrollment and a shrinking state budget, employees know we will continue to work together to make COC an exceptional college. One person doesn’t define COC, nor can a few take credit for the years of success our college has achieved. All employees make COC the incredible institution it is, and as a community we will continue to build on this legacy.

The work of the college goes on. Faculty are teaching classes, engaging students, mentoring, tutoring and pushing them to be their best. Counselors are helping students decide where to transfer, what career is best suited for their interests, and guiding them in their higher education path. Staff are assisting students with financial aid, enrolling them in classes, building new sections, and making sure the college is clean, accessible and welcoming. Administrators are taking on new roles and responsibilities, managing departments and developing programs in service of student success.

In short, we are off to a great start this fall semester! Despite the recent changes at the college, disaster hasn’t struck. Rather, the college is working as it always has to meet the needs of its students, and it is thriving.

Change is good. It makes us grow, and learn — exactly what we should expect from an institute of higher education. At COC, we have embraced change and are leaning in, eager to continue the work of building one of the best community colleges in California.

Garrett Hooper

Saugus