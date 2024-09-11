Blog

Local student a finalist for Dragon Challenge 

From left: Dragon Kim co-founder and CEO Daniel Kim, Abraham Lopez, Lorenzo Ibarra, and Gerardo Caravez of My Mom's Wishlist; Brandon Chang of GalaxSea Explorers; Ashima Sharma and Vedant Dayal of Heart-to-Art; Sofia Isabella Villacorta, Ava Villacorta, and Caitlyn Morales of Mālama; and Fellowship Program Director Amber Serafin. Courtesy photo.
News release 

The Dragon Kim Foundation, an Orange County-based nonprofit whose mission is to inspire youth to impact their communities while discovering and pursuing their passions, has announced the four fellowship finalists from California for the 2024 Dragon Challenge competition — including one from the Santa Clarita Valley. 

The finalists include GalaxSea Explorers, a science-focused project developed by Brandon Chang, 16, of West Ranch High School, that offered space exploration opportunities, raising educational awareness about Earth’s problems and promoted aerospace engineering and astronomy fields. 

The public event will be held at the Margaret A. Webb Theatre on the campus of the Orange County School of the Arts in Santa Ana on Saturday, Sept. 14, with a reception beginning at 5 p.m., followed by the Challenge beginning at 7 p.m.   

Annually, the fellowship program awards community service grants of up to $5,000 to the teams that enable them to create and manage a service project that will impact their community. The winners of the Dragon Challenge will receive another $5,000 to continue their project. 

The four finalists were recently chosen from 46 fellowship projects run by high school students this summer in California. Two more finalists were selected from among 11 projects in the Arizona and Nevada group. Together, all of the projects directly impacted 16,274 individuals, according to a Dragon Kim Foundation news release. 

To reserve seats at the challenge, visit tinyurl.com/ypwsxt77. For more information, visit dragonkimfoundation.org. 

