Longtime Valencia OB-GYN Don Nishiguchi joins HMNH network 

News release

Valencia Gynecology Associates, owned by longtime Santa Clarita Valley OB-GYN Dr. Don Nishiguchi, has joined the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital network.

Nishiguchi has a long affiliation with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. He’s been an active member of the hospital’s Medical Executive Committee for many years, including serving as medical chief of staff from 2018 to 2021.

He has delivered thousands of babies at Henry Mayo over the past 30-plus years, according to a news release from HMNH.

“Dr. Nishiguchi has been a key member of our medical staff for many years, and is much admired by his patients and colleagues,” Kevin Klockenga, Henry Mayo president and CEO, said in the release. “We are very pleased he has chosen to formally join the Henry Mayo network of medical practices.”

With the change, Valencia Gynecology Associates is now Henry Mayo Newhall OB-GYN.

Henry Mayo OB-GYN is located in the Smyth Medical Plaza at 27871 Smyth Drive, No. 102, Valencia. The office phone number is 661-200-1720.