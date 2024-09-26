Marsha McLean | David March Park is Expanding!  

“You can’t tell a kid that it’s time to exercise; that’s a turn off … you have to say, ‘Let’s go to the park and have some fun!’ Then you get them to do some running, play on the swings, practice on the balance beam and basically get a full workout disguised as play.” – Arnold Schwarzenegger

One of the most beloved and meaningful parks in our community is about to expand, and offer even more amenities to our residents. Located at 28310 Via Joyce Drive in Saugus, 91350, David March Park is officially in construction, adding another 8 acres to its footprint, along with countless upgrades, enhancements and additions to the site.

Originally built by Los Angeles County in 2003, David March Park was then transferred to the city in June 2016. The enhancement project will feature upgrades at the existing site, including a brand-new basketball court with sport court lighting, making it the perfect place to play during the day or in the cool evenings, shade canopies over the playground for those sunny California days, a picnic pavilion as well as an exercise equipment area.

Also included will be lighted walkways, making it a great place to enjoy a leisurely stroll around the neighborhood with friends or loved ones.

The expansion design also includes a state-of-the-art baseball field and backstop, where community members can enjoy a variety of sporting events comfortably seated on the shaded spectator stands. The field will also have sport field lighting, allowing for evening games and matches. Visitors will also be excited to use the charcoal grill, which is near the permanent cornhole toss and horseshoe pit. What better way to enjoy a lunch or dinner with friends and family than food, games and outdoor fun!

One addition that I know our residents will enjoy is the second exercise staircase located in our city. Featuring 116 steps, the staircase will stretch up the hillside, providing just another place where our residents can bring friends to exercise, enjoy the outdoors, have friendly competitions or watch a beautiful Santa Clarita sunrise or sunset.

In order to accommodate all of the additional recreational opportunities, the park will also feature a new parking lot, allowing ample space for residents to park their cars and spend time in one of our 38 parks.

With all the excitement surrounding this expansion, we must not forget the heart of this beloved location. Dedicated to a true hero, Deputy David March of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Deputy March was a lifelong resident of Santa Clarita and a Canyon High School graduate.

In April 2002, Deputy March was shot and killed after a routine traffic stop in Irwindale, leaving behind a wife and stepdaughter. This park and his memory will always hold a special place in my heart. As a community that embraces and supports our brave first responders, I am proud that we have a dedicated place to recognize and appreciate the legacy of a man who made the ultimate sacrifice for his community.

Part of the Santa Clarita 2025 Strategic Plan, the expansion of David March Park will bring even more amenities and opportunities to get active outside. Throughout the construction process, I encourage our residents to follow the city of Santa Clarita on our social media platforms (@CityofSantaClarita) to see behind-the-scenes photos and video as the park progresses. I look forward to the grand reopening event in 2026.

Councilwoman Marsha McLean is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected].