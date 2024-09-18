Michael Monsour | New Leadership Energizes COC

In just a few months, interim College of the Canyons President David Andrus has skillfully navigated a tense administrative transition at COC, demonstrating thoughtful and steady leadership. Andrus, who had been preparing to return to his political science classes after serving as Academic Senate president, was suddenly called upon to step into the role of chief executive. True to his character, Andrus — with a history of service ranging from the military to international election monitoring in Belarus and Kosovo — took on the challenge without hesitation.

Rather than simply maintaining the status quo, Andrus has embraced his role with proactive leadership. He has reformed college governance, streamlined committee structures and spearheaded new initiatives. The shift in energy on campus is undeniable. Occupied hammocks now sway on the lawns, and outdated “quiet” signs have been removed. The college feels vibrant, and this positive energy is spreading to employees as well. Andrus hosted one of the most memorable and collaborative opening day celebrations the college has seen in years.

As a former faculty member, David is relatable to the employees. He is known for casually chatting with frontline staff to understand their perspectives, and he knows how to apply the insights gleaned from these interactions because he brings deep institutional knowledge. His leadership was on display at the Sept. 11 board meeting, where changes in tone and structure were apparent. Budget presentations were clear and concise, the recent climate survey was transparently shared, and agenda items were rearranged to ensure timely information was presented earlier in the meeting. Throughout the proceedings, Andrus provided context in an accessible manner — drawing upon his teaching background.

While fostering a more open and collaborative atmosphere, Andrus has also emphasized accountability. He understands that rebuilding trust requires holding people to high standards. Though some may resist, bow out, or struggle to adjust to these expectations, his leadership style has been effective. Under Andrus’ guidance, fall enrollment has increased, and spending on executive administrative roles has been reduced. He also supported changing the chancellor title back to president and accepted a significant pay cut compared to his predecessor.

Despite these improvements, some have tried to depict the college as being in crisis. I understand — it’s election season, and several board seats are on the ballot. But as a full-time staff member, it’s painful to see these mischaracterizations. If you truly love the college, ask yourself whether your statements help move us forward or sow more division as we continue to heal from a tumultuous period. Whatever the motivation behind these narratives, know that COC is thriving under Andrus’ leadership. I encourage you to visit campus, meet with him and see for yourself.

Michael Monsour

Chatsworth