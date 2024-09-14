No arrests made at In-N-Out brawl  

It’s the third incident in a series of brawls in which deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to a large Friday night fight at the In-N-Out located on the 26400 block of Bouquet Canyon Road in Saugus.

The SCV Sheriff’s Station received multiple calls at approximately 8:40 p.m. reporting “15 juvies fighting at the location,” said Deputy Villalobos, a spokeswoman with the station.

It’s believed that the crowd was connected to Friday night high school football games, she said, adding that the suspects were “throwing trays at customers’ cars, [and] when deputies arrived the juvies were already gone.”

Another caller reported seeing approximately 300 juveniles at the location, but Villalobos believes that may be an exaggerated number.

No arrests were made.

The first brawl of an ongoing series of fights was reported on Aug. 23. Deputies responded to a call at the same In-N-Out location at 9:40 p.m. with reports of a large fight breaking out, but it was quickly dispersed.

The second incident was reported on Sept. 7 at approximately 10:38 p.m. but deputies were unable to file a report due to a lack of information.