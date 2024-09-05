Blog

Over 100 attend ‘Textura’ reception 

Naomi Young's artist reception for her solo exhibition, "Textura," drew more than 100 guests to The Main in Newhall on Aug. 15. Courtesy photo.
News release  

Naomi Young’s artist reception for her solo exhibition, “Textura,” drew more than 100 guests to The Main in Newhall on Aug. 15. 

The event coincided with the 100th “Senses on Main” celebration. The exhibit features 25 original pieces across 10 different mediums, including oil, acrylics, watercolor and mosaics.  

During the event, a short documentary titled “Finding Art: Naomi Young,” directed by her son, Koren Young, was screened inside the theater.  

The exhibit will remain on display until Sept. 30. 
