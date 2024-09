College of the Canyons Institute for Culinary Education (iCuE) recently served students a free dinner at the “Fuel Up Station” to help them fuel up for the fall semester. The free student dinner meal is a result of the iCuE’s commitment to the United Nations’ Goal 2: Zero Hunger campaign, which aims to end hunger and all forms of malnutrition by 2030. Approximately 250 meals were served.

Photos by Stephanie Corral/COC Public Information Office