Photos: Valencia High School Choir 2024 fall concert

Student Isla Bruner sings a rendition of "How Sweet It Is" by James Taylor with the Valencia High School Soundwaves Jazz Ensemble on Thursday evening for the school's "Broadway, Movies and Media" 2024 fall concert at the Saugus High School Theater. Trisha Anas/ The Signal.
The Valencia High School Choir had their opening night for their 2024 fall concert on Thursday evening at the Saugus High School Theater, featuring renditions of songs from Broadway, movies and media.

Multiple choirs from Valencia High School performed, including the Treble Vocal Ensemble, the Concert Choir, the Soundwaves Vocal Jazz Ensemble and the Rio Norte Junior High Choir.

Picture of Trisha Anas

Trisha Anas

