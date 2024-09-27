The Valencia High School Choir had their opening night for their 2024 fall concert on Thursday evening at the Saugus High School Theater, featuring renditions of songs from Broadway, movies and media.
Multiple choirs from Valencia High School performed, including the Treble Vocal Ensemble, the Concert Choir, the Soundwaves Vocal Jazz Ensemble and the Rio Norte Junior High Choir.
Photos: Valencia High School Choir 2024 fall concert
