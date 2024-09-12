Polaris Dawn: SpaceX mission astronauts complete first private spacewalk 

By Zachary Stieber

Contributing Writer

Astronauts on Thursday performed the first private spacewalk in history, exiting SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule as it orbited hundreds of miles above Earth.

Billionaire Jared Isaacman, 41, at about 6:52 a.m. Eastern Time exited the depressurized capsule during the Polaris Dawn mission, which launched from Florida on Tuesday. The walk was delayed for several hours for unexplained reasons.

Isaacman, a pilot and founder of an electronic payment company, is helping to fund the mission.

“Back at home we all have a lot of work to do, but from here, Earth sure looks like a perfect world,” Isaacman said after emerging from the craft, with Earth in the background about 435 miles below him.

After a few minutes, SpaceX engineer Sarah Gillis, 30, took her turn in space.

Both astronauts were tethered to the capsule.

The spacewalk was streamed live by SpaceX.

SpaceX’s Anna Menon, 38, and retired Air Force pilot Scott Poteet, 50, are also on Dragon.

Previously, only government astronauts with several years of training had performed spacewalks.

Isaacman and Gillis ran tests on new SpaceX spacesuits, including evaluating the ability to hold positions and move in all directions. The goal of the spacewalk was to test the suits, according to the company.

“Building a base on the moon and a city on Mars will require millions of spacesuits. The development of this suit and the execution of the spacewalk will be important steps toward a scalable design for spacesuits on future long-duration missions as life becomes multiplanetary,” SpaceX, a company founded by Elon Musk in 2002, said on the Polaris Dawn website.

The gray-and-white suits include improved features like a heads-up display in the helmet.

The four people on Dragon are also set to conduct additional research during the five-day mission, including gathering data on radiation. The craft already reached an altitude of 874 miles, surpassing the record for a crewed mission not bound for the moon, marking the farthest humans have traveled in space since the Apollo 17 flight to the Moon in 1972. It went down to a 435-mile position for the spacewalk.

Preparation for the spacewalk began soon after Tuesday’s launch, with the crew slowly purging nitrogen from their bodies. The capsule was completely depressurized as the astronauts relied on their suits to keep them alive.

The spacewalk officially ended at about 8 a.m. Eastern Time.

Bill Nelson, the administrator of NASA, said in a statement that the spacewalk “represents a giant leap forward for the commercial space industry and @NASA’s long-term goal to build a vibrant U.S. space economy.” NASA helped fund the development of Dragon starting around 10 years ago.

Musk congratulated the Polaris crew in a post on X.

The crew has spent two-and-a-half years of training with SpaceX mission simulations and experiential learning in challenging, uncomfortable environments, according to Poteet.

“I can tell you without a doubt this has been some of the most challenging training that I’ve ever experienced,” Poteet said in Cape Canaveral before the launch.

The spacewalk took place as a record 19 astronauts orbited Earth, following Russia’s Soyuz MS-26 mission, which ferried two cosmonauts and a U.S. astronaut to the International Space Station on Wednesday, bringing its headcount to 12. Three Chinese astronauts are aboard the Tiangong space station.

Before Thursday, there had been roughly 270 spacewalks performed on the International Space Station since it launched in 1998, and 16 by Chinese astronauts on Beijing’s Tiangong space station.

The first U.S. spacewalk in 1965, during the Gemini mission, used a procedure similar to the one planned for Polaris Dawn: the capsule was depressurized, the hatch opened, and a spacesuited astronaut ventured outside on a tether.

Reuters contributed to this report.