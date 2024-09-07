Rob Kerchner | Congratulations on Your Pay Cut

Since January 2021, the cumulative rate of inflation as measured by the Consumer Price Index, a figure calculated by the federal government’s Bureau of Labor Statistics, stands at 19.4%. On the other side of the equation, the increase in average weekly earnings, also calculated by BLS, stands at 14.1%.

In other words, since Joe Biden entered the Oval Office, real wages are down over 5%.

Think about that.

A 5% pay cut over three years is frankly huge. Typically wages rise each year and workers have more and more money to spend, not less and less. Real wages should be at least 5% higher at this point, certainly not 5% lower. But Joe Biden and his Democrats decided to spend all that money instead.

And what did we get for their spending?

Basically nothing.

Rob Kerchner

Santa Clarita