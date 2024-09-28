Ron Bischof | Best Representing the 27th District

It’s election season again, and voters in the 27th Congressional District comprised of the Antelope, Santa Clarita, and a northern portion of San Fernando valleys have a choice to make whom they trust to represent them in the House of Representatives.

To my mind, the majority of voters in the district will vote to re-elect Rep. Mike Garcia for these compelling reasons:

— Congressman Garcia is the only candidate who supports a constitutional limited government of defined powers. He believes the core of our republic is the individual and their families.

— Mike believes our federal government should keep its promises to citizens. That includes our veterans who served America honorably, and retirees who paid into Social Security and Medicare who count on the benefits they earned.

— Rep. Garcia is dedicated to our personal and family safety in our communities, and responsible government fiscal restraint to manage resources wisely, avoiding inflationary debasement of our currency and the resulting significant impact on quality of life.

The choice is clear. Vote to re-elect Rep. Mike Garcia when you receive your ballot.

Ron Bischof

Saugus