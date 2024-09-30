SCV Chamber of Commerce hosts its 40th annual golf tournament 

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce hosted its 40th annual golf tournament at Valencia Country Club on Monday. The money raised from the event is used to help business development, support the business community, and help with networking events, said Ivan Volschenk, president and CEO of the chamber.

“It’s a nice, fun way to introduce people to your business, because everyone’s having a good time golfing, and you can be a little bit more relaxed, but market your business and let people know about you,” said Volschenk.

Photos by Maya Morales/The Signal