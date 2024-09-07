SCV History Hops Back to the ’50s to launch fundraising drive 

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society will be jumping and jiving when they celebrate the days of poodle skirts and pompadours with “SCV History Hops: Back to the ’50s” on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 5 to 9 p.m.

The History Center, home of the Saugus Train Station in William S. Hart Park, will be alive with the sounds of rock ’n’ roll, complete with a dance floor and a DJ spinning tunes to get people out of their seats. Classic cars and motorcycles will line the entrance to the center and guests might recognize a familiar pitch for “Vitameatavegamin” from a renowned Lucy impersonator who will mingle with the crowd and gladly pose for a selfie. Those inclined to grab the microphone and swivel their hips are encouraged to do their best Elvis impression (yes, they have to sing) for a possible prize.

There will be a raffle for unique gifts, collectibles and more. Burgers, fries, beer, cider and non-alcoholic beverages will be available.

The event is a fundraiser for restoration projects within the History Center. The Saugus Train Station needs a new roof and a new coat of paint, as well as help building out the museum of Southern Pacific and Union Pacific history. The Pardee House, destined to become the museum of local history with rotating exhibits, needs painting and museum infrastructure.

Tickets are $50 per person and are available at tinyurl.com/bddbmsxx. Sponsorships are available.

Parking will be available at the former senior center on Market Street, with a shuttle before and after the event. Ridesharing is encouraged. For information, email [email protected].