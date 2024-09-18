SCV Senior Center to host a tribute to the music of John Denver 

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center is set to welcome back Jim Curry for an evening of the music of John Denver on Saturday, Oct. 5, at 5 p.m. in the grand ballroom at Bella Vida.

It will be a night to celebrate the Senior Center and raise funds for the meal programs as well as the other 15 programs and services, according to a news release from the Senior Center.

The evening kicks off with a reception starting at 4 p.m. in the courtyard with appetizers from the Bella Vida culinary team. A bar with beer, wine and other beverages will also be available. The concert starts at 5 p.m. in the grand ballroom.

“Come join the fun and take in the joy and hope of a full inspired evening of the music of America’s most beloved singer songwriter – John Denver,” the release said. “National touring performer Jim Curry will have you clapping your hands and singing along to hit after hit.”

A limited number of tickets are on sale at myscvcoa.org. Tickets are $45 per person, which includes appetizers and one drink. VIP tickets with seating in the first two rows are available for $60.

For more information, e-mail [email protected].