September is National Preparedness Month, an annual campaign to remind everyone that preparing for emergencies and disasters can keep them, their families and their communities safe.

For residents of the Santa Clarita Valley, emergency awareness often focuses on what to do in case of a natural disaster such as an earthquake, brush fire, flood or landslide. Home fires and power outages are also dangerous.

The 2024 Theme: Start a Conversation

Talking about a disaster or emergency isn’t always easy. We may think we’re protecting the people we love by avoiding these conversations, but acknowledging the fact natural disasters, home fires and power outages happen, is the first step to becoming prepared and safe.

Families should take steps to make sure every family member knows what to do in case of an emergency.

Because of hectic schedules families may be apart when an emergency strikes.

How can family members find each other if there is a major emergency when they are at scattered locations throughout the SCV?

Make sure every family member carries a portable power supply and a way to recharge a cell phone in case you become separated in an emergency.

Cell towers often are out of service or jammed with calls during an emergency. Make sure you have a central meeting place designated in case you need to meet up away from home.

If you are evacuated because of earthquake damage or a brush fire, choose a well-known landmark (like a library or Santa Clarita City Hall) as a meeting place.

If children are at school, the schools have emergency preparedness plans in place to care for children until parents can reach the school location.

It is important children know the phone numbers of other family members, such as grandparents, they can contact if unable to reach immediate family members.

Make sure phone numbers with names clearly labeled are loaded into cell phones.

Keep your emergency contact list updated.

Practice with your child how to leave the house in case of an earthquake or fire.

City of Santa Clarita Resources

Roger Willcox, Emergency Operations Analyst, for the city of Santa Clarita said the city has a variety of ways it can assist residents in an emergency.

“One of our programs is the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training, which teaches residents basic disaster response skills such as fire safety, search and rescue and first aid,” he said.

For information about the class, residents are encouraged to visit bit.ly/4cNFD1u or contact Willcox at [email protected].

“We also offer a Nixle mass notification program so residents can receive emergency alerts from the city,” Willcox said.

To register for emergency alerts, residents can text SCEMERGENCY to 888777 on the device they would like to register.

“We also encourage following the city’s social media pages for additional information,” he said.

Willcox emphasized the need for families to prepare in advance for an emergency.

“We would like to remind our residents that it is essential to take steps to prepare prior to an emergency situation. We encourage residents to create an emergency kit with supplies for each member of their household, develop a family communication plan and stay informed about local hazards,” he said. For assistance developing emergency kits for you and your family, please visit bit.ly/4eaKk6m.

Prepare an Emergency Kit or Go Bag

All families should have an emergency kit, or “go bag” prepared in case you have to leave your home quickly.

Ready.gov is a national public service campaign designed to educate and empower people to prepare for and respond to emergencies and disasters.

A basic emergency supply kit could include the following recommended items:

Water (one gallon per person per day for several days, for drinking and sanitation).

Food (at least a several-day supply of non-perishable food).

Battery-powered or hand crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert.

Flashlight.

First aid kit.

Extra batteries.

Whistle (to signal for help).

Dust mask (to help filter contaminated air).

Plastic sheeting, scissors and duct tape (to shelter in place).

Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties (for personal sanitation)

Wrench or pliers (to turn off utilities).

Manual can opener (for food).

Local maps.

Cell phone with chargers and a backup battery.

Experts also recommend including copies of passports, ID cards, important papers and a stash of cash.

Be sure to have a few days supply of important medications readily available or on your person if you need to leave quickly.

If you have small children, be sure to include a “comfort” item to reduce the child’s stress during the emergency.

Seasonal Readiness

“The city’s website is also a great resource for residents because we provide information related to emergencies that affect the city of Santa Clarita and hazard mitigation efforts we take as a city to address those emergencies,” said Willcox. “Additionally, we offer seasonal guidance that provides emergency tips for each season of the year. For information, we encourage residents to visit santaclarita.gov/emergency-management/seasonal-guidance.”

Power outages are no joke, every year we read tragic stories of people who die in house fires because of the misuse of candles during a power outage or of carbon monoxide poisoning because of misused heat sources.

With the increased frequency of power outages in the SCV look into obtaining a portable generator, or make sure you have sufficient flashlights and batteries.

Learn more about safe heat sources at bit.ly/4e9tZix.

Don’t Forget Your Pets

Don’t assume a brush fire evacuation is “just a drill.” Always take your pets with you. Be sure you have leashes and carriers available to transport your pets, as well as a “go bag” of food and treats. A portable water bowl is also important. 