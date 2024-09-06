Sheriff’s Department’s annual chili cookoff returns 

The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department and Law Enforcement Torch Run are hosting their annual “Fun in the Sun Chili Cookoff” for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic held them back from holding the event.

This year’s cookoff is scheduled Oct. 12 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Jack Bones Equestrian Center, adjacent to the Pitchess Detention Center in Castaic. All the proceeds from the chili cookoff will be going to the Special Olympics athletes of northern Los Angeles County.

The event will include a car show, live music, kids zone, LASD displays, crafters and vendors.

“It’s a great family event. We’re going to have displays from the Sheriff’s Department, S.W.A.T., and search and rescue. Kid’s jumpers, crafting, face painting. And then, of course, the home vendors and crafters so you can purchase and support local home businesses,” said Deputy Kristina Durham.

Local law enforcement officers, firefighters, and personnel from the L.A. County District Attorney’s office will be submitting their chili for tasting and competing to win the grand prize trophy.

Attendees can purchase a tasting card online at sosc.org/chilicookoff to vote for their favorite chili. Adults are $10 and children between the ages of 6 to 12 are $5. Any children under 6 can taste chili for free.

“The more money we raise at these events, the more athletes can play through the Special Olympics. The athletes are never charged anything, so they can go learn a new sport and participate,” said Durham.

Those interested in being a vendor or bringing their car in for the show can email [email protected]. Jack Bones Equestrian Center is located at 26983 Tapia Canyon Road, Castaic.