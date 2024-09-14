Signal to host free candidate forums 

By Signal Staff

The Signal is hosting a pair of free candidate forums on Sept. 27 and Oct. 10 to provide the community an opportunity to meet the candidates for Santa Clarita City Council, state legislative seats and U.S. Congress.

“We’ve invited all of the candidates in local elections to participate, and we are hosting these forums for free in order to give the entire community an opportunity to see and hear the candidates discuss their positions on issues affecting the Santa Clarita Valley,” said Signal Owner/Publisher Richard Budman.

Both forums will be held at Grace Baptist Church, 22833 Copper Hill Drive, Santa Clarita, and will be livestreamed on The Signal’s Facebook page.

The schedule for the events is as follows:

Friday, Sept. 27

6-7:15 p.m.: Debate, candidates for William S. Hart Union High School District governing board.

7:30-9 p.m.: Debate, candidates for College of the Canyons governing board.

Thursday, Oct. 10

6-7:15 p.m.: Debate, candidates for Santa Clarita City Council.

7:30-8:30 p.m.: Meet and greet, candidates for U.S. Congress, state Senate and state Assembly.

Admission to both forums is free — no tickets or registration needed.