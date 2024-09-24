Steve LePore | A Proven Track Record

I am writing to express my strong support for Tim Burkhart in the upcoming Santa Clarita City Council election. I have known Tim and his wife Debbie for over 40 years. As a dedicated member of our community, Tim has consistently demonstrated his commitment to improving the quality of life for all residents.

Tim’s extensive experience in local governance and community service equips him with the insights needed to address the challenges our city faces. His proactive approach to issues such as public safety, infrastructure improvement, and environmental sustainability resonates deeply with the values of our community. He has a proven track record of listening to constituents and advocating for policies that benefit everyone.

One of Tim’s standout qualities is his ability to bring people together. He fosters collaboration among diverse groups, ensuring that all voices are heard. In a time when unity is crucial, his leadership can guide us toward common goals.

Moreover, Tim is passionate about promoting local businesses and enhancing economic opportunities. His vision for Santa Clarita includes not only preserving our city’s charm but also ensuring that it thrives in the face of growth and change.

I urge my fellow residents to join me in supporting Tim Burkhart for Santa Clarita City Council. His dedication, vision and integrity make him the right choice for our community’s future.

Steve LePore

Valencia