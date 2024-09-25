The Savvy Senior | How to Assess What You Need in a Walker  

Dear Savvy Senior,

Can you give me some tips on choosing an appropriate walker for my elderly father? He has some balance issues along with arthritis in his hips and could use a little more help than a cane provides.

– Wobbly in Wisconsin

Dear Wobbly,

When it comes to choosing a walker, there are several styles and options to consider, but selecting the best one for your father will depend on his needs, as well as where he’ll be using it. Here are some tips that can help you choose.

Types of Walkers

There are three basic types of walkers on the market today. To help your dad choose, consider how much support he’ll need. Then, pay a visit to a medical equipment store or pharmacy (see Medicare.gov/medical-equipment-suppliers) that sells walkers so he can test-walk a few. Here are the different types he’ll have to choose from.

Standard walker: This is the most basic style of walker that has four legs with rubber-based feet (no wheels), is very lightweight (5 to 6 pounds) and typically costs between $30 and $100. This type of walker must be picked up and moved forward as you walk, so it’s best suited for people who need significant weight bearing support, or who are walking very short distances.

Two-wheeled walker: This has the same four-leg style as the standard walker except it has wheels on the two front legs that allow you to easily push the walker forward without lifting, while the back legs glide across the floor providing support while you step forward. These are best for people with balance issues and are priced at around $50 to $150.

Rollator: This is a rolling walker that has wheels on all (three or four) legs. Four-wheel rollators typically come with a built-in seat, basket and hand-breaks and are best suited for people who need assistance with balance or endurance inside or outside the home. Some rollators even come with pushdown brakes that engage with downward pressure and will lock if you sit on the seat. Or, if your dad needs to navigate tight spaces at home, three-wheel rollators, which don’t have a seat, are a nice option. Rollators typically run between $60 and $250.

Other Tips

After deciding on the type of walker, there a few additional things you need to know to ensure it meets your dad’s needs.

First, be sure the walker’s height is adjusted appropriately. To do this, have your dad stand with his arms relaxed at his sides. The handgrips of the walker should line up with the crease on the inside of his wrist.

If your dad is a large person, verify that the walker’s weight capacity will support him, and if he chooses a four-wheel rollator, that his body can fit between the handgrips when sitting. Heavy duty (bariatric) rollators with higher weight capacities, bigger wheels and wider seats are also an option.

Your dad also needs to test the handgrips to make sure they’re comfortable and be sure to purchase a walker that folds up (most do) for easier storage and transport.

There are also walker accessories that can be added for convenience such as food tray attachments, tote bags for carrying personal items, oxygen tank holders, and tennis ball walker glides that go over the feet of a standard walker to help it slide more easily across the floor.

For more tips on how to choose and use a walker, visit Mayoclinic.org/healthy-lifestyle/healthy-aging/in-depth/walker/art-20546805. It’s also a smart idea to work with your dad’s doctor or a physical therapist, and be sure to get a written prescription, as Medicare will cover 80% of the cost.

Send your senior questions to: Savvy Senior, P.O. Box 5443, Norman, OK 73070, or visit SavvySenior.org. Jim Miller is a contributor to the NBC Today show and author of “The Savvy Senior” book.