‘Things My Mother Taught Me’ opening at Canyon Theatre Guild 

News release

Canyon Theatre Guild will open Katherine DiSavino’s “Things My Mother Taught Me” on Friday. The opening performance will feature a free wine and champagne reception for ticket holders one hour before curtain.

Having premiered just over 10 years ago, “Things My Mother Taught Me” is a relatable comedy about young love, the mayhem of moving and interfering in-laws, according to a news release from the CTG.

Olivia and Gabe are moving into their first apartment together. Their moving day doesn’t go exactly as planned, though, and things become much more complicated when all of their parents show up to help.

The Oakland Press said the show “is entertaining and touching, enough to move the heart of the most reluctant romantic.”

“Things My Mother Taught Me” will run weekends until Nov. 2. Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors, and $15 for students. Not recommended for very young children. For showtimes or to reserve, call 661-799-2702 or visit canyontheatre.org/shows.