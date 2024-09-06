Thomas Oatway | Trump Behaving Disrespectfully

Recently a video emerged where Donald Trump had some things to say about the Medal of Freedom awarded to civilians, and the Medal of Honor given to military personnel for bravery. Speaking of the Medal of Freedom, he said, “That is the highest award you can get, but civilian version. It’s actually much better because everyone gets the Congressional Medal of Honor, they’re soldiers. They’re either in very bad shape because they’ve been hit so many times by bullets or they are dead.”

Rick Barker, who often submits letters to The Signal in support of veterans, must be dismayed. His candidate for president has shown once again how he disrespects the military service of those who served proudly. Trump praised the wife of a billionaire Republican donor who received the Congressional Medal of Freedom award. I assume he considered her service to be “much better.”

Trump’s former chief of staff, Gen. John Kelly, said that Trump disparaged service members and described Trump as “the most flawed person I have ever met.”

Gen. Jim Mattis, who served in the Trump Cabinet, described Trump as “a threat to the Constitution.”

Gen. Mark Milley, who served Trump for an unexplainable four years, stated that: “We take an oath to the Constitution, not a wannabe dictator.”

Now is the time for all former military veterans to speak loudly that Trump is dangerous, and vote for Kamala Harris for president.

Thomas Oatway

Valencia