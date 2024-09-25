Trump briefed on specific Iran threats to assassinate him  

By Janice Hisle

Contributing Writer

Former President Donald Trump, who has already survived two assassination attempts, has received a briefing on “real and specific threats from Iran to assassinate him,” his campaign said in a Tuesday news release.

The office of the Director of National Intelligence briefed the former president about “ongoing threats from the Iran terror regime,” his campaign said.

“Intelligence officials have identified that these continued and coordinated attacks have heightened in the past few months,” the release continued, adding that law-enforcement officials “across all agencies are working to ensure President Trump is protected and the election is free from interference.”

The revelations come in the thick of the presidential election campaign. The former president and current Republican presidential nominee is scheduled for six campaign events this week.

Trump’s campaign says that the alleged Iranian plot is intended to “destabilize” the United States and “sow chaos.”

Steven Cheung, the Trump campaign’s communications director, said Iranians are “terrified of the strength and resolve of President Trump.”

“He will let nothing stop him or get in his way to fight for the American people and to Make America Great Again,” Cheung said in the release.

The former president said on X on Wednesday that Iran has already tried and failed to carry out an attack.

“The entire U.S. military is watching and waiting. Moves were already made by Iran that didn’t work out, but they will try again,” Trump said.

Republican lawmakers and Trump allies continue expressing heightened concerns over the adequacy of Secret Service protection he is being provided.

Earlier Tuesday, federal charges of attempted assassination were filed against Ryan Wesley Routh, a 58-year-old Hawaii man arrested Sept. 15. A Secret Service agent spotted a gun barrel protruding from a bush and fence line while the former president was playing golf at a course he owns in West Palm Beach, Florida. The agent fired upon the hidden gunman, who was later identified as Routh; he was initially held on a pair of firearms charges.

Last year, Routh released a self-published book in which he wrote that Iran was “free to assassinate Trump.”

The latest briefing follows revelations that Iranians hacked the Trump campaign’s data and sent it via unsolicited emails to President Joe Biden’s campaign while he was still running for reelection. Since then, Vice President Kamala Harris has become the Democratic Party’s nominee.

The U.S. Secret Service, which is charged with protecting dignitaries such as current and former presidents and political candidates, has faced scrutiny since a July 13 rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, exposed security failures. A rooftop gunman opened fire, killing one spectator and wounding three other people, including Trump.

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Missouri, on Tuesday sent a letter to the acting Secret Service director, Ronald Rowe, regarding “a new whistleblower allegation that the Secret Service effectively forced the Trump campaign to cancel an upcoming event in Wisconsin.”

On that same night of the planned Trump rally, the Secret Service “secured a rally for Vice President Harris in Madison, Wisconsin,” Hawley said, according to the whistleblower.

This is an “apparent double standard” if the allegation is true, and “raises troubling questions,” Hawley said.

He expressed concern that the Secret Service’s actions “may be affecting the conduct of the presidential campaign.”

Hawley asked Rowe to respond to questions related to the whistleblower’s allegations within a week.

In a social media post that got more than 18 million views in less than 24 hours, Trump said he now is encircled by “more men, guns, and weapons” than he had ever seen before.

He thanked Congress members from both political parties for unanimously approving more funding for Secret Service protection. “Nice to see Republicans and Democrats get together on something.” He declared: “An attack on a former president is a death wish for the attacker!”