Valencia band set to host Ragnarok 

News release

The Valencia High School marching band and color guard is scheduled Saturday to host Ragnarok, Western Band Association Southern California marching band clinic.

Valencia High School will play host to seven local and regional bands in the event, scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m.

“This event brings together some of the most radiant color guard pageantry and thrilling marching band performances in Southern California as the ensembles select a segment of their show to perform, then the clinicians work with the students and staff to enhance that part of the show,” said a news release from the Valencia band program.

After the clinic performances are complete, there will be a full encore performance from each ensemble.

The clinic is to be held at the Valencia High School football stadium, 27801 North Dickason Drive, Santa Clarita. Gates will open at 1:30 p.m., offering concessions and merchandise with performances scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. and concluding around 9 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased on the day of the event at the Valencia High School football stadium using a valid debit or credit card. Cash will not be accepted as a form of payment at the box office. Ticket prices are $18 for general admission, $13 for seniors, military and kids ages 6-10, and kids 5 and under are admitted free. Discounted tickets are available with proof of age or military service. General parking is free.

“We are excited to bring this enriching event to our community,” Kelvin Flores, Valencia’s director of instrumental music, said in the release. “It not only highlights the incredible talent and dedication of our local and regional groups but also enhances their performance through innovative clinic sessions led by high-quality adjudicators and clinicians.”

All proceeds support the ongoing fundraising efforts for the Valencia High School music program. For more information, visit www.prideofthevikings.org.