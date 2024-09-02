Blog

Valencia brush fire quickly extinguished  

Traffic builds up on the southbound I-5 while firefighters extinguish a one-eighth-acre brush fire on Sunday afternoon. Katherine Quezada /The Signal
A one-eighth-acre fire broke out Sunday afternoon on the southbound Interstate 5 near the Valencia Boulevard exit and was quickly extinguished by firefighters, according to Supervising Fire Dispatcher Bernard Peters of the L.A. County Fire Department.  

According to Peters, firefighters were dispatched to the scene at approximately 4:10 p.m. and arrived on scene at 4:16 p.m. 

“They handled it with three fire engines,” said Peters. 

Forward progress was stopped at 4:29 p.m. No structures were threatened, and no injuries were reported.  

