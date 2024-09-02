Valencia brush fire quickly extinguished  

A one-eighth-acre fire broke out Sunday afternoon on the southbound Interstate 5 near the Valencia Boulevard exit and was quickly extinguished by firefighters, according to Supervising Fire Dispatcher Bernard Peters of the L.A. County Fire Department.

According to Peters, firefighters were dispatched to the scene at approximately 4:10 p.m. and arrived on scene at 4:16 p.m.

“They handled it with three fire engines,” said Peters.

Forward progress was stopped at 4:29 p.m. No structures were threatened, and no injuries were reported.