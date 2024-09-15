Vehicle crashes into 70-foot embankment 

Two people were transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital after a vehicle fell 70 feet into the embankment near Via Princessa and Whites Canyon Road just after midnight on Sunday.

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and firefighters with the L.A. County Fire Department were dispatched at 12:24 a.m. and arrived at 12:31 a.m. to the solo crash scene, according to Deputy Villalobos, spokeswoman for the station and Imy Velderrain, supervising fire dispatcher.

According to Velderrain, just one car was involved in the crash and two occupants were transported to the hospital.

“The vehicle launched off the Via Princessa on and into the wash,” said Villalobos.

The circumstances of the crash are still under investigation, according to Villalobos.

At the time of this story’s publication, the current condition of the two occupants was not available.