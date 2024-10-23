American Legion to host Veterans Day event 

American Legion Post 507 in Newhall is set to host a Veterans Day reception at 1 p.m. on Veterans Day, which is Monday, Nov. 11, at 24527 Spruce St.

The free event will offer food, beverages and live music.

“We hold this event every year,” said Bruce Geiger, Post 507’s second vice commander and a United States Navy veteran. “The purpose of the event is to connect to our fellow veterans and showcase the organization and what we are doing for vets and the community.”

Tom Lamog, a guitar instructor for the newly founded Guitars for Vets chapter in Newhall, said he and the group will be at the event, sharing information about the program and enrolling new students.

“Guitars for Vets Newhall will host an instructor-led acoustic guitar and song circle,” Lamog said. “We welcome all veterans and community members to bring their acoustic instruments and join in the festivities.”

The Veterans Day reception is open to the public.