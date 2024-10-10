Art Classic celebrates 34 Years 

Gloria Cassidy enjoys creating mixed-media-style artwork filled with vibrant colors that tell a story.

She submitted her piece titled “Heartbeat” to the 34th annual Art Classic Gala, a three-decade-long tradition hosted by the Santa Clarita Artists Association, where local artists can showcase their artwork in an uplifting environment.

Cassidy created “Heartbeat” when she endured a lot of loss in her life and, to her surprise, she won first place in the mixed media category.

“I didn’t think this would win because it’s too complex,” she said.

For Cassidy, art is a form of language “that speaks to people’s soul. It’s a valid and necessary ingredient in making up humankind,” she said. “Humankind can be very lacking if we didn’t have art.”

Approximately 70 artists from across the Santa Clarita Valley told their own stories in a large array of pieces ranging in categories such as acrylic, oil, sculpture, and many others for a chance to win a ribbon, and simultaneously support the organization’s high school scholarship program that assists students pursuing art in higher education. The event was held on the weekend of Sept. 28-29 at The Centre.

Over the years the organization has supported countless high school students, said Cassidy, and this year they were able to double their scholarship awards with the support from Solar Optimum funding provided through the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture Public Art in Private Development Program.

The SCAA Scholarship winners’ original artworks were on display for attendees to learn more about the young talent pursuing art in higher education at the annual Art Classic held at The Centre on Saturday. 092824 Katherine Quezada/The Signal

The annual event made its debut in 1989, and ever since artists of all levels are encouraged to participate because the tradition allows “artists to be seen, which is nice because artists sometimes don’t value their work as much as they should,” said Meressa Naftulin, president of the organization.

“A musician can sit in this room and play music, but until somebody hears that music, it’s not a complete circle,” she added. “For an artist, it’s the same thing. You can sit in your room and create beautiful art, but until it’s displayed and appreciated by other people, it really hasn’t completed a full circle of appreciation.”

It was a long yet rewarding weekend for Kathy King, co-chair of this year’s Art Classic. Although her photograph didn’t place for the annual competition, “to see all the amazing art, just meeting the artists, ask them what inspired them, what the location was and get more details” was a highlight, she said. “It’s our only award show that we have once a year so that’s why it’s really important.”

Joining the organization approximately eight years ago, King has met and connected with “like-minded artists, people the [create art] of all mediums and get inspired by each other,” she said.

Advice she wishes to give to the next generation of artists is: “Pursue it. Take a class. Talk to artists and come to art shows.”