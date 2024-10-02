Bank of America customers report widespread outage 

By Jack Phillips

Bank of America customers on Wednesday reported having problems accessing their bank accounts or that their account balances currently show $0.

The outage started at around 12:30 p.m. E.T. on Wednesday, according to the tracking website Downdetector. About an hour later, more than 20,000 user complaints were submitted via the website.

On social media, numerous Bank of America users posted screenshots of empty account balances.

Some users on social media stated that Bank of America had not yet alerted them to the issue.

Meanwhile, some users reported having problems with Zelle, the digital payment system that is used by multiple banks and is owned by Bank of America and several other banks.

It’s not clear how many customers were impacted or when the problem will be resolved. The Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank has not released details about what’s causing the issue as of the publication of this story.

On the social media platform X, Bank of America’s team was responding to complaints by asking for additional information. However, it did not appear that the bank provided information about the nature of the outage or how long it could take to fix.

“Hi, we are sorry to see this. If you’re still experiencing the concern, please click below to let us know. Thank you,” one Bank of America representative wrote on X to a user who expressed concerns about logging in.

Another post said, “Hello, your concern caught our attention. Please use the link below to connect with us and send additional details. We’d be happy to follow up with you.”

The company was contacted for comment on Wednesday but no response was received by publication time.

Last year, fellow banking giant Wells Fargo issued an alert on its website after customers reported not seeing their paychecks and direct deposits in their accounts.