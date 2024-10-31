Blog

Big band to perform classics and remixes 

Band Leader Brian Leff joins The Go Jazz Big Band on trumpet as they perform "A Song For You" at The Main in Newhall on Friday, 032824. Dan Watson/The Signal
News release 

Brian Leff and the GO Jazz Big Band are scheduled Nov. 24 to present a concert called “Classic/Remix,” featuring big-band standards and contemporary arrangements of them. 

“Get ready to experience the best of both worlds as the GO Jazz Big Band presents ‘Classic/Remix,’ an exciting musical journey that breathes new life into beloved big band standards,” says a news release from the band. “The first half of the concert features timeless favorites like ‘Take the A Train,’ ‘Fly Me to the Moon,’ ‘Begin the Beguine,’ ‘April in Paris,’ and more – performed in their classic, unforgettable form.” 

In the second half, the audience is invited to “watch as these same songs are transformed – remixed into bold, contemporary arrangements, offering a creative, fresh twist on the songs you know and love.” 

The show is scheduled 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at the West Ranch High School Theater,  26255 Valencia Blvd., Stevenson Ranch. 

General admission, available at the door, is $15, and students are admitted free. For more information, visit GOJazzBigBand.com 

Join Brian Leff and the GO Jazz Big Band, along with vocalist Steve Lively, for a unique evening of classic tunes and modern flair. Whether you’re a longtime fan of big band music or just love hearing inventive, cutting-edge arrangements, Classic/Remix promises a night of thrilling contrasts and musical brilliance. 

