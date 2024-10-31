Big band to perform classics and remixes 

News release

Brian Leff and the GO Jazz Big Band are scheduled Nov. 24 to present a concert called “Classic/Remix,” featuring big-band standards and contemporary arrangements of them.

“Get ready to experience the best of both worlds as the GO Jazz Big Band presents ‘Classic/Remix,’ an exciting musical journey that breathes new life into beloved big band standards,” says a news release from the band. “The first half of the concert features timeless favorites like ‘Take the A Train,’ ‘Fly Me to the Moon,’ ‘Begin the Beguine,’ ‘April in Paris,’ and more – performed in their classic, unforgettable form.”

In the second half, the audience is invited to “watch as these same songs are transformed – remixed into bold, contemporary arrangements, offering a creative, fresh twist on the songs you know and love.”

The show is scheduled 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at the West Ranch High School Theater, 26255 Valencia Blvd., Stevenson Ranch.

General admission, available at the door, is $15, and students are admitted free. For more information, visit GOJazzBigBand.com

Join Brian Leff and the GO Jazz Big Band, along with vocalist Steve Lively, for a unique evening of classic tunes and modern flair. Whether you’re a longtime fan of big band music or just love hearing inventive, cutting-edge arrangements, Classic/Remix promises a night of thrilling contrasts and musical brilliance.