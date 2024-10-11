Bonner dazzles, Valencia football stays perfect in league  

Valencia Vikings junior Brian Bonner hasn’t had a quiet season by any means, but Thursday night’s performance may have been his yet.

The running back tallied five touchdowns, four in the first half, to lead the Vikings (3-4, 3-0) to a 56-28 victory over the Golden Valley Grizzlies (5-2, 1-2) Thursday night at Valencia High’s Dr. Paul A. Priesz Stadium and keep the Vikings perfect in Foothill League play.

“Just following my O-line,” Bonner said. “I couldn’t have done it without them. Just following their blocks. You know, they create everything for me. So without them, I wouldn’t have scored five touchdowns.”

Bonner finished with 157 total yards, 110 on the ground and 47 receiving. He opened the game with a 21-yard run for a touchdown as part of a 59-yard first-quarter for him on the ground.

Valencia Vikings attempt to stop Golden Valley Grizzly Jamison Torres (6) during their game on Thursday night at the Valencia High School football field. Trisha Anas/ The Signal.

He added two more rushing touchdowns and a receiving touchdown in the first half before finishing off his quintet of scores with a run in the third quarter.

“I don’t even know if he understands how good he could be,” said Valencia head coach Larry Muir. “He’s doing a great job. He’s done a lot of the little things, gotten better at it. He keeps pushing and keeps learning. I think he’s a guy that’s, you know, he keeps learning more about the game and more about himself the more he works.”

Matching Bonner throughout the first half was Golden Valley senior Jamison Torres, who scored twice in the opening frame to give the Grizzlies an early 13-7 lead.

“I thought our guys came out really motivated,” said Grizzlies head coach Dan Kelley. “We’ve had problems coming out flat and not being ready, but I thought our guys were sky high and played really well in the first half.”

Valencia High School wide receiver Isaac Shin (11) attemps to run past Golden Valley High School players during their game on Thursday night at the Valencia football field. Trisha Anas/ The Signal.

Torres finished with 143 rushing yards but was unable to find the end zone after the first quarter. He played nearly every snap on offense, defense and kick returns, but came out after Valencia’s final touchdown.

“He’s getting better every week,” Kelley said. “He made a great move on the one touchdown, and he’s getting comfortable. He didn’t play running back last year, so this is a new position for him … He’s starting to understand where the hole is and how to get lateral and vertical and he’s got a good, strong push.”

The two backs were going back-and-forth throughout the first quarter as Bonner gave the Vikings the lead again with a 35-yard run near the end of the first quarter. His patience paid off on this one, bouncing out to the right before speeding his way to the end zone.

That score marked just the fifth drive of the first quarter, four of them ending in touchdowns. The only drive that finished in the frame that did not result in any points was a Valencia punt after the Grizzlies’ first touchdown.

Golden Valley never seemed out of it until the fourth quarter when the Vikings opened the frame with a Brady Bretthauer shovel pass to senior receiver Nick Seymour to give the Vikings a 49-28 lead.

Valencia Viking Luke Gastil (75) rams into a Golden Valley Grizzly on Thursday night during their game at the Valencia High School football field. Trisha Anas/ The Signal.

Valencia iced the game when junior Symeon Wilkins got a strip sack on fourth down midway through the fourth quarter, and he recovered the ball for a 70-yard score.

The Vikings scored on four of their five red zone drives, with the only miss being a field goal attempt after a sack on third down from Grizzlies senior Donovan Anson.

Bretthauer was efficient, completing 17 of his 22 pass attempts for 120 yards and three touchdowns. He hit Bonner for one and Seymour for two, one in each half. The first of those was a diving snag in the end zone near the end of the first half to put Valencia up by two possessions going into the break.

“Not only is he a smart football player, but he’s got great hands, great route runner,” Muir said. “He does all the little things. We ask him to do a ton in terms of every little thing. He’s got to be a part of everything that we do, because he’s such a terrific talent.”

Golden Valley High School wide receiver Anthony Seragusa successfully gets a touchdown against the Valencia Vikings during a game on Thursday night at the Valencia High School football field. Trisha Anas/ The Signal.

Golden Valley quarterback Brandon Contreras threw for 214 yards and two scores, completing 19 of his 30 attempts with one interception. Seymour snagged that interception in the third quarter to set up Bonner’s fifth touchdown.

“That was very big,” Bonner said. “He gave us the momentum that we needed, and he’s a playmaker, You know, Nick, if we need him, he’ll go out there and do it for us.”

Contreras found senior Anthony Seragusa on a double move by the receiver in the second quarter, a 47-yard bomb, before hitting Anson for a 25-yard strike in the third to cut the Valencia lead to two scores near the end of the quarter.

Seragusa finished with seven catches for 116 yards to lead all receivers on the night.

Valencia Viking Nick Seymour (1) attempt to stop Golden Valley Grizzly Jamison Torres (6) during their game on Thursday night at Valencia High School. Trisha Anas/ The Signal.

Seymour wasn’t far behind, catching six passes for 89 yards.

Grizzlies senior Jordan Flores racked up six catches for 53 yards.

Valencia will seek to remain perfect in Foothill League play with a road game next week against Hart High, also perfect in league play thus far.

“It’s gonna be a huge challenge for us. I think it’s a unique challenge for us,” Muir said. “They have a new staff over there, and, you know, Hart football and what it is, it’s a big challenge. And I think our guys are gonna rise up to that challenge. But the key for us is to rise to that challenge on Monday and Tuesday and Wednesday, not wait until Friday.”

Golden Valley will look to regroup next week with a home game against West Ranch High.