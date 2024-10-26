Breakfast honors National Disability Employment Month 

The Santa Clarita Valley Mayor’s Committee held a breakfast on Thursday to honor National Disability Employment Month at College of the Canyons.



Business owners and attendees grabbed some breakfast while listening to advice from guest speakers about hiring employees with disabilities. The event, which was set to be moderated by Mayor Cameron Smyth, was instead led by Mayor Pro Tem Bill Miranda.



“I want to thank and recognize the Santa Clarita Valley Mayor’s Committee for organizing and hosting today’s event,” Miranda said during an opening speech. “Your dedication is a true reflection of the work we do to uplift every member of our community.”



Guest speaker Sem Martinez, production manager for Classic Wire Cut, said that he was proud to work with individuals with disabilities, and that hiring them onto his team has positively impacted his workforce.



“Disability doesn’t mean deficiency,” Martinez said. “Having a diverse, inclusive workforce has strengthened not only our operations, but also our company culture. Working alongside these exceptional individuals is a privilege that has reminded all of us of the power of opportunity and the importance of seeing potential in everyone.”



Martinez said that Classic Wire Cut has partnered with College of the Canyons’ Uniquely Abled Academy, which specializes in connecting individuals with high-functioning autism to career pathways.



“We have been fortunate enough to have UAA graduates working in almost every department at Classic and throughout all stages of the production process in an industry where focus and attention to detail is key,” Martinez said.



Mac McLeod, an Albertson’s store director, shared similar experiences to Martinez and said that since partnering with companies like New Horizons, his company’s workplace has greatly benefited.



McLeod said that he felt it was important to not limit individuals with disabilities to just one task or job duty, and to explore their strengths and weaknesses.



“My goal in that program is to make sure that members that come in with New Horizons have a varied experience,” McLeod said. “I don’t have them clean the bathrooms every day or do carts every day. I want to give them the opportunity to show these skills that will eventually lead them to gainful employment, so that they can become effective parts of my team.”



McLeod also said that he was grateful for how hiring individuals with disabilities has changed the way his workplace operates.



“I’m a firm believer in what I call TPU, and I shamelessly stole that from somebody who used to work for me,” McLeod said. “But TPU is tolerance, patience and understanding. One of our corporate values and a personal value for me is that we put people first. They are incredible individuals. They have absolutely filled some gaps on our team, and I am thankful for them every day that they come to work.”