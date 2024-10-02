Canyon High class of ’89 reunion on Saturday 

The Canyon High School class of 1989 is celebrating its 35th class reunion 5-10 p.m. on Saturday at Pocock Brewery on Avenue Tibbits in Valencia.

According to Mayanin Rocha, who’s planning the event, the class missed its 30th reunion and wanted to make it up.

“There will be students from other graduating classes there as well,” she said.

Rocha added that the event is not an official reunion, so, there’s no cost other than whatever people choose to spend at the brewery.

Those interested are welcome to come by, she said. At least 30 people — some from out of town — are expected to attend.