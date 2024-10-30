Castaic animal shelter to host Veterans Day Adoption 

The Castaic Animal Care Center invites community members to its Veterans Day adoption event on Nov. 9.

Residents are encouraged to come and join the L.A. County Department of Animal Care and Control in honoring veterans.

The event will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Castaic Animal Care Center. All adoption fees will be waived at this event, excluding licensing fees.

There will be free giveaways with every adoption during the event.

The Castaic Animal Care Center is located at 31044 Charlie Canyon Road, Castaic.