Castaic animal shelter to host Veterans Day Adoption 

A group of people look at some of the animals available for adoption during an on-site adoption event Saturday morning hosted by the Castaic Animal Care Center to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the 'Clear the Shelters' campaign in Castaic, Calif., on Aug. 10, 2024. Trisha Anas/ The Signal.
The Castaic Animal Care Center invites community members to its Veterans Day adoption event on Nov. 9.  

Residents are encouraged to come and join the L.A. County Department of Animal Care and Control in honoring veterans.  

The event will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Castaic Animal Care Center. All adoption fees will be waived at this event, excluding licensing fees.  

There will be free giveaways with every adoption during the event.  

The Castaic Animal Care Center is located at 31044 Charlie Canyon Road, Castaic. 

October 30, 2024