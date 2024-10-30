Child & Family to host parent workshops  

News release

Empowering parent workshops are being co-sponsored by Child and Family Center and First Presbyterian Church of Newhall on three different dates and covering three different topics.

The workshops are free and open to the community, 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 10, 17 and 24 at First Presbyterian Church, 24317 Newhall Ave., Newhall.

The first workshop will cover social media on Nov. 10. This workshop hopes to give insights for parents on how to manage social media and the impact on their children’s mental health.

Substance abuse is the subject of the Nov. 17 workshop. The aim is to give parents tips on how to talk to their children about addictive substances such as cannabis.

The last workshop on Nov. 24 will cover relationships, aiming to guide parents on how to help their children develop and maintain healthy connections.

To sign up for the classes, call the church office at 661-259-0555.