Christopher Lucero | Endorsement Predictions

Let’s get this out of the way.

Inasmuch as The Signal will soon be publishing its list of candidate endorsements, and considering that their endorsements are, well, ridiculously predictable in the extreme, here are the endorsements alternative to those that we already know will appear as favored by The Signal.

Typical for U.S. elections, the following are determined by process of elimination by choosing the lesser evil among the choices presented.

City Council: A gimme/footwedge predetermined District 3, and any one of those new faces for District 1 is acceptable. It’ll take a few years to fix.

U.S. Congress: Not Mike Garcia.

U.S. Senate: Not Steve Garvey.

State Assembly District 40: Not Patrick Lee Gipson.

Wow, three “G’s” in a row.

State Assembly District 23: Not Suzette Valladares.

L.A. County District Attorney: Not Nathan Hochman.

All propositions and bonds: No.

That was kind of easy.

Christopher Lucero

Saugus

Publisher’s note: Mr. Lucero, your endorsements are equally predictable but enormously less consequential.