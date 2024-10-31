Church to host candlelight organ performance 

News release

The First Presbyterian Church of Newhall is scheduled Saturday to host a candlelight organ performance by musician Roger Greene.

“Musicians and music lovers have described music played on organs, especially the grand old organs, as the closest we come to hearing heavenly music,” Greene said in a news release from the church.

These tunes will vibrate the walls of the First Presbyterian Church, 24317 N. Newhall Ave., from 7 to 8:15 pm. Saturday.

Greene will be playing a M.P. Moller Opus 2022 Theatre Organ, over 100 years old. Music historians say the organ was built in 1915 and installed in the Strand Theatre in Meridian, Mississippi, in 1915, and it was used to accompany Vaudeville acts and silent movies.

Local historical records show that after William S. Hart purchased it in the early 1920s, he shipped the organ home, where his wife donated it to the First Presbyterian Church. The church has been home to the organ ever since.

Greene specializes in playing many types of instruments, but his favorite is the organ. At the concert, he will be playing a variety of music, ranging from classical to seasonal favorites, including Christmas tunes. The organ concert will be held in the church’s Sanctuary, which will be illuminated by 850 candles.

The cost of the concert is $25 per person. Tickets can be purchased online at www.presby-newhall.org/upcoming-events, through the church office at 661-259-0555, and at the door the night of the concert.