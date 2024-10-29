City hosts annual Halloween Fiesta in Newhall

Ghouls, zombies and witches moved their way into the Newhall Community Center on Friday night for the 25th annual Halloween Fiesta celebration.



Families were able to play a variety of Halloween-themed carnival games, paint pumpkins and walk through a haunted house located inside of the center.



Attendees were also able to watch a local youth ballet folklorico group dance, as part of an early celebration for Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead.



Kids in sugar skull face paint were dressed in folklorico dresses, while dancing to traditional music.



Veronica Bayer, a recreation and community service coordinator for the city of Santa Clarita, said that the event took about six months in advance to plan and was a collaborative effort.



“We all worked together to put it on, so from the haunted house to the zombie run and the exhibitors,” Bayer said. “We have a lot of different agencies that are here displaying a lot of their resources and things like that. But the whole team comes together.”



Bayer also said that while their event was competing with the Dodgers game against the Yankees that night, she was still happy to see families enjoying the Halloween and Day of the Dead festivities.



“It’s an amazing event every year, and I know we’re competing with the World Series, but this has been one of the most well-attended [events] in the past years,” Bayer said. “We’ve seen over 500 people, and we hope to get the same this year. But if not, we hope that those who do come have a wonderful time. That’s really what it’s all about.”



But it’s not the decorations, the candy or the performances from every celebration that Bayer said she enjoys the most — it’s the community.



“It’s just seeing the whole team come together and the kids and everyone coming together,” Bayer said. “To be honest with you, I just love the feeling of community.”