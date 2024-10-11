Coast Guard rescues man floating on cooler 30 miles off Florida coast 

By Katabella Roberts

Contributing Writer

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew on Thursday rescued a man spotted floating on a cooler in the sea, dozens of miles off Florida’s Gulf Coast after Hurricane Milton struck.

The Coast Guard said an Air Station Miami helicopter crew rescued the captain of a fishing vessel called “Capt. Dave” 30 miles off Longboat Key.

He was transferred to Tampa General Hospital to undergo further treatment, officials said in a Thursday statement.

The Coast Guard said the man survived because he was wearing a life jacket and had an emergency position locator beacon and a cooler.

“This man survived in a nightmare scenario for even the most experienced mariner,” said Dana Grady, the St. Petersburg command center chief of the U.S. Coast Guard.

The captain of the fishing vessel and a crew member first reported needing assistance about 20 miles off John’s Pass in Florida on Monday. A Coast Guard Station Sand Key rescue boat crew and an Air Station Clearwater rescue helicopter crew were deployed to the scene, according to the Coast Guard.

The captain and the crew members were rescued and brought back to Air Station Clearwater in “good condition.”

The boat was left adrift and “salvage arrangements were to be made,” the Coast Guard said.

On Wednesday, the owner of the fishing vessel informed the Coast Guard that the captain had returned to the boat at about 3 a.m. to make some repairs but had failed to check in.

“Watchstanders were able to make radio contact with the captain who reported the rudder was fouled with a line and became disabled during his transit back to port,” the Coast Guard said.

At the time of the rescue operation, the weather was “quickly deteriorating” as Hurricane Milton approached, with waves reaching 6 to 8 feet and winds of around 30 mph, according to the Coast Guard.

The captain was instructed by the Coast Guard to put on a life jacket and “stay with the boat’s emergency position indicating a radio beacon.” The Coast Guard lost communication with the captain at about 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

Search and rescue teams eventually spotted him adrift with the cooler at about 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The Coast Guard shared video footage of the rescue on social media platform X.

It shows the captain kneeling on the cooler as a Coast Guard helicopter from Air Station Miami approaches. A crew member is then lowered into the water before swimming toward the captain. The video ends before he is hoisted out of the sea.

The rescue came after Hurricane Milton made landfall near Siesta Key, Florida, on Wednesday evening as a powerful Category 3 storm, bringing with it powerful winds, deadly storm surges, and flooding.

At least 10 people are believed to have died in the storm. Search and rescue operations are continuing.