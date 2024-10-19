Coleman leads the way in Castaic football’s senior night win over Saugus 

Monty Coleman gave himself a senior night to remember on Friday.

In windy conditions at Valencia High School’s Dr. Paul A. Priesz Stadium, the Castaic senior ran for three touchdowns and nearly 250 yards to lead the Coyotes (4-5, 2-2) to a 20-16 victory over the Saugus Centurions (2-6, 1-3).

“It took hard work,” Coleman said. “Thank you to my O-line and my (quarterback, Khanai Langford), couldn’t do it without him. But it just took a lot of hard work and dedication and practice.”

Coleman scored once in the first half and twice in the second, the last coming with less than two minutes to go in the fourth quarter to put the Coyotes up for good. On the Centurions’ drive to attempt to come back, Coleman was tasked with playing defense for the first time all night, racking up two big sacks to push Saugus back to midfield.

“To be honest, just athleticism and good training from my coaches, and I’m thankful for everyone that helped me to get here,” Coleman said. “But like I said, just good practice makes perfect.”

The game was sealed when Castaic senior Dominic Espinoza nabbed an interception with less than 30 seconds to go.

“I just saw scramble drill, and No. 17 (Landon Lattimore) coming my way, and I saw the quarterback getting pressured and I just went all out,” Espinoza said.

The win separates Castaic from the other five teams in the Foothill League that entered Friday with one league victory, and puts the Coyotes in a position for a potential third-place finish and an automatic playoff spot.

“This meant something to both teams, and that’s what you got,” said Castaic head coach Sirr Guy Shakir. “Both teams played extremely hard, you know, super physical. The defenses really showed up, made it hard for both offenses to move the ball. That’s good high school football.”

Leading 6-3 at the half, the Coyotes fumbled on the opening drive of the second half, and the Centurions were able to capitalize with their first touchdown of the night. Junior quarterback Jake Nuttall hit senior tight end Rylan Connelly on a play-action pass for a 49-yard score.

Coleman answered with his second score of the game from 28 yards out, but the two-point attempt wasn’t converted, and it remained a 12-10 Castaic lead.

Saugus junior Ty Hall got into the end zone with just under five minutes to play in regulation to put Saugus back on top, and that lead held for nearly four minutes.

But Coleman answered the call once more, running it in for his third touchdown with 1:36 left in the game.

“Saugus was bringing it. Those guys up front were playing really hard,” Shakir said. “We just kind of, at the end of the game, you know, four minutes and change left, we kind of knew what was at stake, and our guys just dug deep and got it. They got it done.”

Saugus got off to a 3-0 lead with junior Jacob Blickhan’s 30-yard field goal.

Less than 30 seconds later, Coleman busted out a 42-yard run for a touchdown, but the PAT attempt was blocked.

Langford finished with 58 passing yards on six completions as the Coyotes struggled to get the passing game going. Senior Logan Mietzner had two catches for 34 yards and sophomore Jesse Canaday had two for 16 yards.

Nuttall completed eight passes for 146 yards, including a 60-yard bomb to Connelly to set up the field goal. Hall ran for 132 yards on 23 carries.

Multiple deep balls in the first half for both teams were just missed by receivers as heavy winds blowing south blew the ball just out of reach.

Castaic nearly went ahead by two scores close to the end of the first half after senior Maddux Anderson’s interception had the Coyotes in Saugus territory, but a couple of bad snaps forced them to punt.

Both teams combined for eight punts in the opening two frames.

Saugus takes on the Golden Valley Grizzlies next week after the Grizzlies won in a nailbiter of their own on Friday, 21-9 over West Ranch.

Castaic will look to take down the Valencia Vikings, the reigning league champs and current favorites to win it all this year after beating the Hart Hawks on Friday, next week. The Coyotes have just that game before a bye week to close the regular season.

“This is a big week for us,” Shakir said. “Obviously, we understand that, you know, we play Valencia next, and we’re gonna have to play a perfect game to compete. We did make a lot of mistakes. We had four or five penalties, you know, couple personal fouls, face masks, a hold. So, those things, we got to clean up.”