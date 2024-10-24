College Briefs for Oct. 24

Lester Wong earns honors at Champlain College

Lester Wong, of Valencia, was named to the Champlain College president’s list and trustees’ list for the spring 2024 semester.

Students on the president’s list have achieved a grade point average of 4.0 or higher during the semester. Students on the trustees’ list have achieved a 4.0 grade point average for two or more consecutive semesters. Wong is majoring in Cybersecurity.

Founded in 1878, Champlain College is a small, not-for-profit, private college in Burlington, Vermont, with additional campuses in Montreal, Canada, and Dublin, Ireland. Champlain offers a traditional undergraduate experience from its campus overlooking Lake Champlain and more than 90 residential undergraduate and online undergraduate and graduate degree programs and certificates.

Minjun Kim earns honors at Georgia Tech for spring semester

Minjun Kim, of Valencia, earned the faculty honors for spring 2024 at the Georgia Institute of Technology. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 4.0 academic average for the semester.

The Georgia Institute of Technology, or Georgia Tech, offers business, computing, design, engineering, liberal arts, and sciences degrees. Its more than 47,000 undergraduate and graduate students represent 54 U.S. states and territories and more than 143 countries. They study at the main campus in Atlanta, at campuses in France and China, or through distance and online learning.

Noah Dolgin of Stevenson Ranch graduates from Hofstra University

Noah Dolgin of Stevenson Ranch graduated from Hofstra University in May, earning a degree in law.

Hofstra University’s primary mission is to provide a quality education to its students in an environment that encourages, nurtures, and supports learning on its campus within close reach of New York City.

Jake Milak named to Russell Sage College’s dean’s list

Jake Milak, of Canyon Country, was named to Russell Sage College’s spring 2024 dean’s list.

Milak was among more than 400 students named to the list.

To be placed on the dean’s list for the semester, a student must earn a grade point average of 3.50 or higher while carrying a minimum of 12 credits in courses graded A-F with no grades of incomplete.

Russell Sage College serves more than 2,100 students in bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral programs on campuses in Albany and Troy, New York, as well as online.