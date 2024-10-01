Constance Werthe | A Secure Learning Environment

As a veteran and someone dedicated to public safety and the safety of our nation, I am proud to support Andrew Taban for the Santa Clarita Community College District board of trustees, Trustee Area 3. Andrew’s commitment to enhancing campus safety and student wellness aligns closely with my own priorities in ensuring a secure learning environment.

In his campaign, Andrew has highlighted the importance of addressing safety concerns on campus, particularly in the wake of recent tragic events. His approach to implementing comprehensive safety measures and expanding mental health resources demonstrates a proactive and compassionate stance on these critical issues.

Andrew’s background in public service and his work with at-risk youth provide him with a deep understanding of the challenges faced by students and the importance of a safe, supportive environment. His dedication to transparency and accountability will ensure that safety measures are both effective and responsive to the needs of the campus community.

I believe Andrew Taban is uniquely qualified to advocate for a safer campus and a more supportive environment for our students. I encourage the community to support his candidacy and help make College of the Canyons a safer place for all.

Constance Werthe

Valencia