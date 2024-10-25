Dentists hold 17th annual candy buyback 

Santa Clarita Advanced Dentistry will be hosting its 17th annual candy buyback event on Nov. 1 at its office in Valencia, where kids will be able to bring in their candy in exchange for money and prizes.



Kids will also have the chance to play carnival games for prizes and write letters to soldiers overseas.



Owners Dr. Allen and Kelly Smudde have been running the event for 17 years, in partnership with Operation Gratitude. Both had parents who served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.



The goal is to protect children’s teeth and give back to the community while still making it fun, according to Marketing Manager Cody Isaacs.



“They like to think of it as a win-win for everyone,” Isaacs said. “It’s cool for us because we get the candy off the streets, the kids still get to have fun after, and we get to honor the troops.”



The school with the kids who write the most letters and bring in the most candy will receive a school donation of up to $1,000.



The event will be held at 27450 Tourney Road, Suite 250, from 1 to 4 p.m.



