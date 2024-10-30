Diane Zimmerman | An Apology Forthcoming?

Rebuttal re: Nancy Oliver’s letter, “What Becomes of Individual Freedom,” Oct. 22.

Dear Nancy Oliver: I wish you had looked in to this a whole lot more before you made your remarks “indicating” President Donald Trump’s approval of Project 2025.

If you had heard any of his speeches after being “told” of his approval, you would know that President Trump has not given his support.

Maybe you would write an apology for misinformation to The Signal’s readers. Or, do you consider your letter a job well done?

The fact that you are voting for Harris/Waltz, after all the actual confirmed facts have come out regarding the both of them, tells me you will do anything you can to harm a President Trump/J.D. Vance election.

I just pray those who read your letter will realize the huge holes in it.

Diane Zimmerman

Valencia