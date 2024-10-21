Flag football playoff preview 

After a tremendous inaugural season, two Santa Clarita Valley teams will enter the CIF’s first-ever girls’ flag football postseason.

The undisputed Foothill League champion Hart Hawks will head into the Division 3 bracket while West Ranch makes it to the dance in Division 4.

The CIF Southern Section first postseason for the sport will feature five divisions. With two local schools making the playoffs, interest in the sport continues to grow in other SCV schools.

Here’s a look at the first-round matchups:

Hart heads to Hillcrest in D3 opener

The Foothill League champs will open up their postseason on the road with a first-round test against the Ivy League champion Hillcrest Trojans (16-2).

Hart enters the postseason as a winner of 10 of its last 11 games, with six of those outings finishing as two-score wins.

The Trojans were deemed the fourth seed in the bracket but won’t get anything easy from the Hawks, who have held opponents to one score or less in 10 games this season.

Hart quarterback Zoey Guzman has led a brutal aerial assault throughout the regular season, in which she compiled 3,745 passing yards with 57 touchdowns. Junior Jessica Gutierrez has been open 24/7 and tallied up 1,252 receiving yards along with 21 touchdowns.

Running backs Sofia Onofre and Ellie White have given the team another dimension with their consistent, tough-to-stop rush attack. The Hawks duo combined for over 1,000 yards rushing and 11 rushing touchdowns this season.

On the defensive side, six Hawks have registered at least three interceptions on the year, including Natalia Fernandez with 11 and Natalia Raio with eight.

Hart and Hillcrest clash in what’s sure to be an exciting first-round matchup on Tuesday at 5 p.m. in Riverside.

West Ranch takes on hot Fullerton team

West Ranch (9-6) will also be road warriors in the postseason as the team prepares for a battle with the Fullerton Indians (14-6).

Fullerton has won 12 of its past 14 outings, including a dominant stretch over its past five games in which the team has outscored its opponents 191-50.

Fullerton is a pass-heavy offense led by sophomore quarterback Ava Flores. She finished her first season of flag football with 4,235 yards passing and 41 touchdowns with 31 interceptions.

West Ranch has shown no problems with creating turnovers so look for the Wildcat defense to play some air-tight defense.

West Ranch’s Alanna Toliver (1) runs the ball against Hart’s defense during the second half of Wednesday’s game at West Ranch High School on Sept. 25. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

The Wildcats have thrived in the pass and run game behind solid play from freshman quarterback Kara Carnes and junior Alanna Toliver and nothing is expected to change come playoffs.

West Ranch heads to Fullerton looking for an early upset on Tuesday at 5 p.m.