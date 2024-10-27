Halloween Horror Classics to Get Your Fear On!

It’s spooky season and the best time to turn off the lights, grab a bowl of caramel popcorn, a cozy blanket and binge watch a Halloween movie marathon.

The Classics

Nosferatu (1922)

Can a German horror movie from 1922 (released in the United States in 1929) still hold up more than 100 years later? Directed by F. W. Murnau, and taken from the 1897 novel “Dracula” by Bram Stoker, this silent film is credited with creating the template for all horror movies that followed. Amazon Prime Video

Dracula (1931)

For horror film lovers there is nothing more classic than Bela Lugosi as Dracula. If you’re looking for the iconic Universal monsters, here’s the place to start. Amazon Prime Video

Frankenstein (1931)

Directed by James Whale, produced by Carl Laemmle Jr., based on Mary Shelley’s 1818 novel “Frankenstein; or, The Modern Prometheus.” A classic Universal monster movie. Peacock

The Bride of Frankenstein (1935)

A “Frankenstein” sequel, also directed by James Whale. Peacock

“House on Haunted Hill” (1959)

This is one of my all-time favorites. A wealthy eccentric, played with gusto by Vincent Price, offers five guests a big cash prize if they can survive the night in a haunted house. Avoid the terrible remake made in 1999. YouTube

Psycho (1960)

Produced and directed by Alfred Hitchcock. Based on the 1959 novel by Robert Bloch. The film stars Anthony Perkins, Janet Leigh, Vera Miles, John Gavin and Martin Balsam. It’s easy

to see why so many people are uncomfortable in the shower after watching this classic. Netflix

Thrillers

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974)

Leatherface is among the greats of horror-movie franchise icons. Amazon Prime Video

Halloween (1978)

Directed by John Carpenter, who co-wrote it with Debra Hill. Stars Donald Pleasence and Jamie Lee Curtis (in her film debut). The film follows mental patient Michael Myers, who was committed to a sanitarium for murdering his teenage sister one Halloween night. Peacock

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

Directed by Wes Craven, it is the first installment in the A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise and stars Robert Englund as Freddy Krueger and Johnny Depp in his film debut. MAX.

Night of the Living Dead (1968)

George A. Romero has made his career directing the best zombie movies. This film is credited with popularizing the modern portrayal of zombies. Peacock

It (2017)

Pennywise the Clown remains one of the most popular Halloween costumes. It is the first of a two-part adaptation of the 1986 novel by Stephen King. Follow it up with 2019’s It: Chapter 2. Hulu

Favorites

The Exorcist (1973)

Based loosely around actual events. Directed by William Friedkin. The film stars Ellen Burstyn, Max von Sydow, Jason Miller, and Linda Blair. MAX, Hulu or Amazon Prime Video

The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)

The cult-classic musical is the perfect film for Halloween binging. Join engaged couple Brad and Janet as they get stranded at Dr. Frank-N-Furter’s mansion, where they do the Time Warp. Sing along. Hulu

The Amityville Horror (1979)

Stars James Brolin, Margot Kidder and Rod Steiger. Based on Jay Anson’s 1977 book, which documented the alleged paranormal experiences of the Lutz family who resided in the home where Ronald DeFeo Jr. committed the mass murder of his family. Amazon Prime Video

The Shining (1980)

Produced and directed by Stanley Kubrick and based on Stephen King’s 1977 novel. Stars Jack Nicholson, Danny Lloyd, Shelley Duvall and Scatman Crothers. MAX or Amazon Prime Video

Beetlejuice (1988)

Directed by Tim Burton, the film stars Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Jeffrey Jones, Catherine O’Hara, Winona Ryder and Michael Keaton. The sequel was just released last month. MAX or Hulu

Spooky Fun

Hocus Pocus (1993)

This campy Disney Halloween classic makes chatty black cats and goofy witches the epitome of Halloween fun. Disney+

The Addams Family (1991)

For nostalgia lovers of the original Addams Family TV show, this is a fun Halloween watch. Stars Raul Julia and Anjelica Houston. Paramount+

Get Out (2017)

Written, co-produce and directed by Jordan Peele in his directorial debut. A psychological tthriller. Peacock or Netflix

Goosebumps (2015)

Based on the work of R.L. Stine, Goosebumps follows a group of teenagers fighting some of the horror author’s most iconic monsters. Amazon Prime Video

Practical Magic (1998)

Stars Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman as sisters who turn to witchcraft in an attempt to bring a dead boyfriend back to life. MAX or Amazon Prime Video

Just for Laughs

Young Frankenstein (1974)

Directed by Mel Brooks. The screenplay was co-written by Brooks and Gene Wilder. Wilder also stars as the descendant of the infamous Dr. Victor Frankenstein. Peter Boyle portrays the monster. Amazon Prime Video

Ghostbusters (1984)

Directed by Ivan Reitman and written by Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis. The movie stars Bill Murray, Aykroyd and Ramis. The trio start a ghost-catching business in New York City. It also stars Sigourney Weaver, Rick Moranis, Annie Potts, Ernie Hudson and William Atherton. Forget the sequels and remakes. Hulu or Amazon Prime Video

Little Shop of Horrors (1986)

This big-screen adaptation of the off-Broadway musical features catchy songs, a man-eating plant and stars Rick Moranis and Ellen Greene. Amazon Prime Video

Death Becomes Her (1992)

Goldie Hawn and Meryl Streep discover the secret of eternal youth, but at a price. This Robert Zemeckis classic is a fun ride. Peacock

Scary Movie (2000)

Scary Movie is the ultimate horror-film parody. Amazon Prime Video or Paramount+