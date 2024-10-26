Hash brown robbery case heading to trial  

A Santa Clarita Valley man charged with armed robbery on suspicion of threatening a McDonald’s drive-thru employee with a handgun over a hash brown appears headed for trial, according to court records.

Just before his trial was scheduled to begin over the summer, an attorney for Rashun Shawwall Aljuwani, 35, of Canyon Country, raised doubt on his client’s defense due to mental health concerns.

A court-ordered evaluation appears to have cleared him for trial, with his attorney declining to “resubmit the motion for mental health diversion,” according to the minute order for his Wednesday hearing.

“The defendant is unwilling to waive any further time,” according to the order. “The case is set for trial.”

The time estimated for the trial was given as three to four days.

Deputy District Attorney Todd Zink acknowledged the “bizarre” circumstances of the case following the defendant’s motion to move his case to mental health court.

No injuries were reported from the Oct. 1, 2023, incident in which Aljuwani is accused of brandishing a replica BB gun that looked like a Glock firearm and demanding a third hash brown in the last drive-thru window of the McDonald’s on Sierra Highway.

He was told he had only paid for two and then demanded a third, according to SCV Sheriff’s Station officials’ report in courthouse records.

The employee, fearing for his life, handed over the extra hash brown, according to the victim’s statement in the detective’s report.