Judge commits man for 2 years after alleged rape attempt 

A man found not capable of defending himself in court after he was charged with breaking into his Sand Canyon neighbor’s home and threatening her with sexual assault was ordered to be transferred to a state mental hospital Tuesday.

Judge Maria Cavalluzzi ordered Leonard Floyd Grim III to be transferred from Sheriff’s Department custody to the Department of State Hospitals no later than Nov. 5, for a commitment date of Oct. 8, 2026, according to a minute order from the proceedings.

Her ruling also included an involuntary medication order for Grim for a year, “or until maximum commitment date,” in accordance with Penal Code Section 1370(a)(7).

“The court finds that the defendant lacks the capacity to make decisions regarding psychotropic medication. If untreated with psychotropic medication, it is probable that the defendant will suffer serious harm to his physical or mental health,” according to Cavalluzzi’s previous order.

The 37-year-old Grim was arrested after SCV Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a 911 call around 5:25 a.m. Feb. 8 in the 16000 block of Goodvale Street.

The initial report was from a woman who said her neighbor woke her up screaming incomprehensibly with his hand over her mouth. Deputies found Grim and arrested him later that morning after he was identified as the suspect, according to station officials.