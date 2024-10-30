Lois Eisenberg | Hurricane Victims Get Needed Aid

Donald Trump and his MAGA (supporters) are lying about the hurricane victims not getting the FEMA relief that is needed.

Nothing could be farther from the truth.

One of the many lies was that victims were limited to only $750 in reimbursement. The $750 was for food, water, baby formula and medicine and additional funds are forthcoming for longer-term needs, such as support for housing, personal property, and home repair costs.

These lies have been condemned by regional Republican leaders, and these leaders have confirmed that FEMA is on the ground and handling these hurricane disasters in a proper way and that aid is available.

Valuable time has been wasted in combating these vicious lies, says Deanne Criswell, the administrator of FEMA.

Miss Criswell also said the degree of misinformation is at a point she has never seen before.

This group that spews hate and fear at the drop of a hat lacks shame.

And in closing, shame, shame, shame for all the misinformation that has been spewed.

Lois Eisenberg

Valencia